Following an outstanding Ohio Music Education Association District Contest showing in early March, the Van Wert High School Symphonic Band will travel to State Contest this Saturday, April 22.

The group will perform as part of the OMEA State Band and Choir Finals. This is the 12th time in 13 years that the band has qualified for State Contest.

As part of an intense week of preparation, the band will present a “State Preview Concert” this Wednesday, April 19, at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio. The informal concert, which begins at 7:30 p.m., will feature the band’s three contest pieces. Wendi Davis from Cory-Rawson High School will be a guest clinician, and will rehearse the band following the concert. The public is invited to attend the free concert.

The Symphonic Band will perform at 11 a.m. Saturday at State Contest in the Findlay High School Auditorium. The band will be performing a challenging Class B program that includes “Aces of the Air” by Karl King, “Eire” by Melanie Donahue, and “Reckoning” by Michael Markowski.

Following its performance, the band will not have to wait long to find out its final rating, as ratings will be posted in the cafeteria shortly after the performance. Regardless of outcome, it should be noted that making it to State Finals is an outstanding accomplishment, and VWHS Band Director Bob Sloan congratulated all of the band students on an outstanding year.

Just a reminder that OMEA regulations prohibit the use of any audio or video recording devices, including (but not limited to) cell phones, cameras (still or motion), tape recorders, and any other recording device. Failure to comply may result in disqualification of a competing school.

Following State Finals, the band will continue to prepare for spring performances, including the Spring Concert, VWHS graduation, and the Peony Festival Grand Parade.

For more information on these events, visit the Van Wert Band website at www.vanwertbands.org, “like” them on Facebook at “Van Wert Bands information” or follow them on Twitter at @vwbands, or call the VWHS Music Department at 419.238.3722.