Area residents who are cleaning out their closets should consider donating items they no longer use to the Hospital Thrift Shop for resale.

The thrift shop, located at 131 E. Central Ave., is in need of donations of gently used clothing, accessories, and household items. The thrift shop is run entirely by volunteers from TWIG I and II and depends on donations from the public to keep its stock up.

All profits from the thrift shop are combined with the proceeds from the hospital Gift Shop (which is run by TWIG III volunteers), and it all goes to Van Wert County Hospital to help purchase medical equipment and other items to support patients and their families.

In 2016, the TWIGS donated $19,200, which was used to purchase updated mammography software for the Radiology Department.

However, it can’t be done without area residents’ help. Donate unused items in good condition to the thrift shop, and shop there as well. Local residents may be surprised at what they’ll find; there is an amazing variety of bargain items at rock-bottom prices.

The hospital thrift shop is open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, except during the months of June and July, when the shop is open from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.