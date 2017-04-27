Print for later

Virginia E. (Wistner) Gudakunst died at 1:49 p.m. Saturday, April 22, 2017, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

She was born December 26, 1914, in Nottaway County, Virginia, the daughter of John and Myrtle (DeCamp) Wistner, who both preceded her in death. She married Merlyn M. Gudakunst, who also preceded her in death.

Survivors include two daughters, Louise (Fred) Hartwig and Kay (Robert) Mawhorter; three grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded by her brothers and sisters.

Private graveside funeral services were conducted.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center or Van Wert Children’s Garden.

Arrangements were made by Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.