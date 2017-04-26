Van Wert independent sports

ELIDA – It wasn’t easy, but Van Wert picked up a 3-2 Western Buckeye League tennis win over Elida on Tuesday.

Van Wert’s Gabe Rollins defeated Evan Yount at second singles, 6-0, 6-2, and Ryan Keber dominated Elida’s Tyler Christoff 6-0, 6-0.

The third win came at second doubles, where the Cougar tandem of Zane Fast and Michael Hellman topped Jacob Ramirez and Riley Creps 6-3, 6-4.

Elida’s picked up wins at first singles, with Drew Sarno’s 6-0, 6-1 victory over Michael Etter, and second doubles, with Nate Smith’s and Sebastian Kunkelman’s 6-4, 6-3 victory over Spencer Teman and Kannen Wannemacher.

Van Wert (5-4, 5-3 WBL) will host Bath on Thursday.