Van Wert independent sports

After back-to-back losses, the Cougars got back on track by defeating Ottawa-Glandorf 3-2 in varsity tennis action yesterday at Van Wert High School.

The Cougars improved to 3-2 on the season, and 3-1 in the Western Buckeye League.

Van Wert’s wins came at singles play.

Michael Etter defeated Jeff Kaufman 6-3, 6-2 at first singles, and Gabe Rollins topped Craig Recker 7-5, 6-0 at second singles. At third singles, Ryan Keber defeated Kevin Recker 6-4, 6-2.

Ottawa-Glandorf’s first doubles team of Zach Balboush and Drew Kuhlman defeated Van Wert’s Spencer Teman and Kannen Wannemacher 6-2, 6-2.

At second doubles, the Cougar tandem of Carter Eikenbary and Zach Stevens fell to Ben Schaub and Anthony Baushman 6-1, 6-0.

Van Wert will host Celina tomorrow.