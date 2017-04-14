Van Wert independent sports

Van Wert 6 Ottawa-Glandorf 4

Van Wert’s softball team is on a bit of a roll. The Lady Cougars earned their second consecutive victory by topping Ottawa-Glandorf 6-4, in yesterday’s Western Buckeye League action at Jubilee Park.

Five of Van Wert’s runs were scored in the fifth inning.

Allie Hall and Lauren Moore each had two hits for the Lady Cougars, and Katlyn Dickson had a home run.

“We played an all around, solid game,” head coach Greg Steinecker said. “Laine Spoor did well in the circle, Peyton Okuly played a great outfield and the team played great defense.”

With the win, the Lady Cougars improved to 3-4 (2-2 WBL).

Lincolnview 13 Delphos Jefferson 3 (5 innings)

The Lady Lancers earned their first victory of the season, with Thursday’s run-shortened 13-3 five inning win over the Lady Cats. The game also marked the first career varsity win for Lincolnview head coach Kylie Owens.

“I thought the girls really stepped up their hitting game,” Owens said. “They went up to the plate with confidence and the results showed.”

Alana Looser, Morgan Miller and Lana Carey each had three hits for the Lady Lancers. Macala Ashbaugh had two hits, and Lakin Brant cracked a double and scored three runs.

Lincolnview (1-3, 1-1 Northwest Conference) scored two runs in the first inning, three in the third, five in the fourth and three more in the fifth.

On the mound, Ashbaugh struck out seven batters.

Crestview 14 Paulding 11

PAULDING – Offensive fireworks were on display, during yesterday’s Northwest Conference softball game between the host Lady Panthers and the Crestview Lady Knights.

In a game that featured 31 hits and 25 runs, Crestview came out on top 14-11.

The Lady Knights (2-7, 1-0 NWC) finished with two home runs–-a second inning grand slam by Sydney Bowen, and a two-run homer by Codi Miller, who went four for five at the plate.

Avery McCoy, Hannah Binnion and Lexi Gregory also had multi-hit games for Crestview, and Victoria Lichtensteiger picked up the win on the mound.