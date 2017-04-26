Print for later

Estate of Joseph Lewis Burk and estate of Joseph L. Burk to Sandra Lynn Burk and Sandra L. Burk, portion of section 6, Pleasant Township.

Irene B. Gehres Trust to Gary E. Weck and Barbara S. Weck, portion of section 1, Willshire Township.

Gerald D. Thatcher Trust and Esther N. Thatcher Trust to William A. Feasby Living Trust and Alice Feasby Living Trust, inlot 4032, portion of inlot 4033, Van Wert.

Estate of Frederick B. Fortman, estate of Fred Fortman to Jerome Fortman, Jack Fortman, and Jack L. Fortman, portion of inlot 236, Van Wert.

Estate of Robert E. Hunker to Lynne I. Etling, inlot 3908, Van Wert.

Rachelle M. Hanson Trust to Thomas E. Widman, portion of section 9, Ridge Township.

Chad R. Irwin and Andrea L. Irwin to Bryan S. Finkhousen, portion of inlots 1013, 1016, Van Wert.

Jerome L. Bendele and Carol L. Bendele to Kyle L. Bendele, Kevin J. Bendele, Laura J. Carder and Lindsay K. Bendele, portion of section 21, Jackson Township.

Thomas G. Fronefield, Pamela J. Fronefield, Sandra K. Anderson, Paul T. Anderson, and Marjorie J. Fronefield to Deborah H. Dibert, inlot 4139, Van Wert.

Thomas P. Drakulich and Rhonda K. Drakulich to Hunter K. Fisher, inlot 2165, Van Wert.

Jeffrey H. Kallas, Suzanne E. Kallas, Jeff Kallas, and Jeffery H. Kallas to Christopher McDorman and Kristin McDorman, inlots 117, 118, Ohio City.

Estate of Robert V. Hagenno and estate of Iona B. Hageno to Nancy J. Agler and Barbara J. Hunt, inlot 3444, Van Wert.

John E. Grubaugh and Kimberly K. Fruchey-Grubaugh to John E. Grubaugh Living Trust, portion of section 36, Union Township.

Estate of John R. Evans to Margaret A. Evans and Margaret Evans, portion of section 5, Washington Township.

Margaret A. Evans to Margaret A. Evans Irrevocable Trust, portion of section 5, Washington Township.

Janice L. Osborn Family Living Trust and Dean R. Osborn Family Living Trust to Osborn Irrevocable Trust, inlot 3978, unit 25, Van Wert, portion of section 35, Hoaglin Township.

Amy Johns and Ricky Johns Jr. to Mark R. Evans, inlot 149, portion of inlot 150, Middle Point.

Morgan Stanley ABS Capital I Inc. Trust to Creative Home Buying Solutions Inc., portion of inlot 310, Convoy.

Bryan W. Variell and Kathy L. Variell to Bryan W. Variell and Kathy L. Variell, portion of section 18, Washington Township.

Ruth N. Gamble Testamentary Trust to Dean M. Gamble, portion of section 32, Willshire Township.