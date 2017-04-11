Rain delay fun!
Lincolnview baseball players Reece Farmer and Brayden Evans have some fun with water bottles during a rain delay Monday during the Lincolnview-Crestview game. (Lincolnview photo)
POSTED: 04/11/17 at 11:14 am. FILED UNDER: Sports
