topamax recall


The Van Wert County Courthouse

Tuesday, Apr. 11, 2017

Lview rain delay fun 4-10-17

Lincolnview baseball players Reece Farmer and Brayden Evans have some fun with water bottles during a rain delay Monday during the Lincolnview-Crestview game. (Lincolnview photo)

POSTED: 04/11/17 at 11:14 am. FILED UNDER: Sports