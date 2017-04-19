By Payton Knittle

Saturday April 22 is Crestview prom that will be hosted at Willow Bend in Van Wert. The dance will start around 8 p.m. and will last until 11 p.m. Then students have the option to attend after-prom too. The after prom will be at Olympic Lanes bowling alley in Van Wert from 11 p.m. until 2 a.m. Senior Dylan Grandstaff said, “I enjoy prom and you better believe I’m the first one to after-prom.”

Wednesday the juniors got the chance to take the ACT. They showed up to school like a normal school day. Then they took their test in the study hall room and once the test was done they were allowed to leave school. The past few weeks they have been preparing for this test. Junior Nick Springer said before the test, “I’m gonna try hard on this test.”

There are only 27 days left of school but it’s only almost half way through the fourth nine weeks. The students will be getting the interim report to see how their grades. Then once they see they are struggling they have a few more weeks to make up some work or study harder for the next test. Sophomore Griffin Painter said, “I have a good feeling about my interim report.”