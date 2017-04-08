Submitted information

More than 60 girls and their moms (or another trusted friend) gathered together on Thursday for an annual event called “It’s a Girl Thing”, which focuses on preparing girls ages 9-13 for the physical and mental changes that come with puberty.

Jennifer Hohman, M.D., and Shane Gerber, CNP, were the main presenters and gave the girls information and tools they will need to navigate adolescence with confidence, strength, and kindness. Girls in attendance were treated to pizza, snacks, and prizes.

The event was planned by the staff from the Van Wert Medical Services OB/GYN Clinic, with additional financial support from Van Wert County Hospital and the Lima Area Health Education Center.

The Van Wert Medical Services OB/GYN Clinic organizes the annual event each year, while the Van Wert County YWCA hosted this year’s event.