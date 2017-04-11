Submitted information

PAULDING — Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative (PPEC) celebrates National Lineman Appreciation Day on April 10.

This is a day to honor the men who work hard at keeping the power on. These men battle the bitter cold and the blistering heat doing everything they can to provide reliable service to PPEC members.

The company’s linemen are some of the first responders during storms and other events to make sure everything is safe for the public. Linemen work with thousands of volts of electricity every day of the year, sometimes under dangerous conditions, to manage energy flow in order to keep PPEC customers’ lights on.

PPEC would like to recognize the following line workers at PPEC for the round-the-clock hard work they put into protecting the public’s safety: Brandon Burelison, Jeff Ferris, Terry Minic, Zak Kauser, James Nutter, John McMaster, Dennis Clark, Ryan Flint, Jay Denny, Ted Slusser, Rusty Rager, Corbin Rhonehouse, Mike Klima, Doug Johanns, Andy Hermiller, and Rob Weisenburger.

“Our line workers are the heart of Paulding Putnam Electric Co-op,” said Paulding Putnam Electric President/ CEO George Carter. “They work in challenging conditions to power our members and communities. We are proud to honor line workers who keep the lights on for so many people in our service territory.”

Paulding Putnam Electric Co-Op invites members to take a moment and thank a lineman for the work they do. On April 10 and the whole month of April, customers are invited to show support for these men and the hard work they do. Those who want to honor lineman and their families are encouraged to visit www.PPEC.coop or express gratitude via social media.