Submitted information

The Van Wert Park District is hosting a National Bike Day and inviting the public to use the Van Wert Recreation Trail and Ohio City Warrior Trail on Saturday, May 20.

To celebrate National Bike Day, the Park District is providing a free lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the shelters along each of the trails at both locations. Enjoy walking or riding the Van Wert trail from John Brown Road to Richey Road and the Ohio City Warrior Trail from Liberty Union Road to U.S. 127.

Both trails are free and open to the public.