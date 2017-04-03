Submitted information

Van Wert Medical Services welcomes Todd Gammill, M.D., as a physician in internal medicine.

Dr. Gammill joins Christine Ulrich, C.N.P. and Scott Jarvis, M.D. in Suite 105 of the Van Wert Health Center, 140 Fox Road in Van Wert. Dr. Gammill is board certified in both internal medicine and cardiology.

“One of the things that I enjoy most about being a physician is really listening to my patients,” Dr. Gammill said. “I like being able to make an impact on their lives.”

The new physician will treat patients with acute and chronic medical problems and see adult patients with a broad spectrum of illnesses.

Dr. Gammill was a cardiologist with Arkansas Heart Hospital Clinic in Little Rock, Arkansas, before coming to Van Wert. He received his Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Arkansas in 1979 and completed his internal medicine residency at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, Missouri. Dr. Gammill also completed a fellowship in cardiology at St. Luke’s Hospital in St. Louis.

Dr. Gammill welcomes new patients to his office and accepts most insurance plans. At his office, prospective patients will find courteous and friendly staff, same day appointments, and exceptional medical care. To schedule an appointment, call 419.238.7727.