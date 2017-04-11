Van Wert independent news

A second person has been arrested on charges related to the death of a young Delphos boy.

The child’s mother, Valarie K. Dean, 24, formerly of Delphos, is currently in the Van Wert County Correctional Facility on charges of involuntary manslaughter, a felony of the first degree, and child endangerment, a third-degree felony offense, in connection with the death of 15-month-old Hayden Ridinger.

Investigators working with the Lucas County Coroner’s Office revealed new information that was presented to the April session of the Van Wert County Grand Jury.

The recent findings were presented to the grand jury and they returned the criminal indictments described earlier. Dean was arrested in Findlay at approximately 11 p.m. Thursday and held in the Hancock County Jail that evening on the felony warrants issued in Van Wert County.

Dean was brought back to this county the next day after waiving extradition. She is to appear Wednesday morning in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for an arraignment hearing.

Dean’s former boyfriend, Christopher Peters, 26, remains in jail on aggravated murder and other felony charges relating to the death of the child. His trial is scheduled for September of this year.

No more information is available as the investigation continues.