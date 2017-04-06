Submitted information

“Magic Gives Back” is coming to Lincolnview Local Schools at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 7, in the high school gymnasium.

Magic Give Back is a Las Vegas-style magic show combining visual effects, illusions, comedy, and mind-blowing magic. The show features world-renowned magician Rick Smith Jr. and his team of dancers, jugglers, strongmen, and more. Also appearing in this amazing show are strongman JD Anderson and juggler Billy Matsumoto and many surprise acts.

Tickets will go fast for this show, which has been featured on “America’s Got Talent”, “The Tonight Show”, “Ellen Degeneres Show”, “Shark Tank”, and many other television shows.

Tickets are available at www.magicgivesback.com/purchase-tickets. Scroll down to Lincolnview High School gymnasium. Area residents that have a child, grandchild, niece, nephew, etc., that attends Lincolnview Local Schools, can place their name in the “Student Name” box at checkout and help them earn prizes.

For more information, contact a Student Council member or Deb Stetler at dstetler@lincolnview.k12.oh.us.