CELINA – Runs were plentiful, during Saturday’s softball quad that featured the host Lady Bulldogs, Lincolnview, Crestview and Fort Recovery (See related story).

The Lady Lancers exploded for 16 runs in the fourth inning, then added eight more in the fifth, en route to a 24-2, five inning non-conference victory over the Fort Recovery Indians.

Among Lincolnview’s scores in the fourth: a pair of two-RBI singles by Lakin Brant, and a two-run inside the park homer by Alena Looser. Brant finished with five RBI, and Looser doubled home two more runs in the fifth inning, and finished with four RBI.

Every Lancer had at least one hit in the game, led by Morgan Miller, who went four-for-four. Carly Wendel and Lana Carey each had three hits for Lincolnview. As a team, the Lady Lancers finished with 14 hits, eight walks and just three strikeouts.

Amy Beair pitched in relief, after Macala Ashbaugh went three strong innings.

Following the win over Fort Recovery, the Lady Lancers fell 12-10 to Celina. Lincolnview (2-4) was down 8-0 after two innings, but scored five runs in the third to trim the deficit to three. The Lady Lancers scored five more in the sixth inning to briefly take the lead, before Celina rallied for the win.

Brant and McKenzie Davis each had three hits to lead Lincolnview, while Miller and Wendel each finished with a pair of hits in game two.