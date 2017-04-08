Submitted information

The Van Wert County Republican Party announces that Ohio Republican Party Chairman Jane Timken will speak at its first Lincoln Day Dinner.

The event will be held Wednesday, May 3, at the Elks Lodge in Van Wert at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased from any Central Committee member at $30 per ticket or two for $50.

Come out and meet local Republicans county and state office holders, judges, and justices, and keep up-to-date with the state of affairs of the party.

Tickets may also be obtained by emailing the party chairman at thadlichtensteiger@gmail.com