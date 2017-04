Submitted information

Van Wert County Chapter of PERI (Public Employee Retirees Inc.) will hold its next meeting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 12, in the Fireside Room of Trinity Friends Church on North Franklin Street in Van Wert.

The program will be presented by Darrel Dowdy of Lincolnway Behavioral Health. Refreshments will be served beginning at 9:45 that morning. All retirees and guests are welcome.