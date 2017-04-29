VW independent/submitted information

In celebration of Older Americans Month, which will begin Monday, May 1, the Area Agency on Aging 3 (AAA 3) will be teaming up with Liberty Mobility Now (Liberty), the new ride-sharing service in Van Wert County, to offer up to $1,000 worth of free rides (limit one ride per customer) to all county residents age 60 and older throughout the entire month. One free ride per resident will be offered to anywhere within Van Wert County.

Liberty’s Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) model not only takes people where they need to go on its own, but also works to connect those in need with services already in place. Liberty works alongside transportation agencies, as well as service-related organizations, within communities to provide the best transportation options for those with unmet needs; AAA 3 is one such agency.

AAA 3 currently administers a Transportation Call Center to let Van Wert County residents know of all transportation options available to them. The agency also provides rides through its “find a ride” for older adults and persons with disabilities when no other community options are available.

“A main part of our mission is to promote independence and quality of life for older adults,” said Erica Petrie, mobility manager at Area Agency on Aging 3. “The transportation service provided by Liberty integrates perfectly with this mission and our partnership is an excellent way to honor seniors during ‘Older Americans Month’ this May.”

“I am very excited to collaborate with the Area Agency on Aging 3 for ‘Older Americans Month’,” said Kim Bruns, area mobility manager for Liberty. “I’m also thrilled that Van Wert seniors will be able to try Liberty out in May. It is a way to honor our seniors in our community and give back.”

To book a free ride with Liberty during the month of May, contact Liberty’s Call Center at 844.745.4237. Rides can be booked for immediate service or scheduled for up to five days in advance. For additional information, contact Bruns at 419.496.2577.

In addition to the one free ride that the residents of Van Wert County who are 60 and older can claim, AAA 3 and the Allen County Regional Transit Authority are also offering free bus rides in Lima during the month of May.

AARP Smart Driver courses will also be held in the region for older drivers who would like a driving refresher and the opportunity to potentially save money on their car insurance. Courses will be held in Celina on May 13, Bluffton on May 25, and Lima on May 31.

Call Erica Petrie, AAA 3 mobility, at 419.371.5942 for more information or to sign up for the course.