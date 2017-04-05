Submitted information

Leland Smith Insurance Services announces the addition of Lisa Horstman as a company agent.

Horstman brings more than 27 years of insurance experience to Leland Smith, and is licensed in Property and Casualty, Life and Health. She is a graduate of Ottoville High School and International Business College.

Horstman and her husband, Terry, have been married for 25 years and have three children together and reside in the same community where they grew up. She enjoys time spent with her family and attending her children’s events.

Area residents can stop by Leland Smith Insurance and let Horstman help them with any of their insurance needs. She looks forward to her future here while building new client relationships.

Leland Smith Insurance Services is an independent insurance agency representing multiple insurance companies, offering home, auto, business, life, and health insurance, with locations in Van Wert and Antwerp, the Shisler Insurance Agency in Paulding, the Kulwicki-Hilton Insurance Agency in Convoy and Ottoville, and Hickey-Morris Insurance Agency in Delphos.

Find more information regarding company locations at www.lelandsmith.com.