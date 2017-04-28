Van Wert Police

April 23, 9:24 p.m. — Corbin D. Betz, 20, of 202 Gay St., was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia as a result of a traffic stop in the 100 block of North Wall Street.

April 22, 10:37 a.m. — Alex J. Subler, 21, of 117 S. Lynn St., was given an affidavit charging with violation of a city ordinance while at the Van Wert Police Department.

April 20, 10:11 a.m. — Donald L. Brown, 52, of 479 Neel Ave., was cited for disorderly conduct while intoxicated for an incident that occurred in the 700 block of George Street.

April 16, 1:40 a.m. — Colin R. Smith, 19, of 1045 Elm St., was charged with underage consumption and operating a vehicle after underage consumption as a result of a traffic stop near the intersection of Shannon Street and Leeson Avenue.

April 19, 3:54 p.m. — Brandon S. Hershey, 29, of Lima, was arrested on a warrant issued on behalf of the Allen County Sheriff’s Office while at the local Walmart Supercenter.

April 17, 5:24 p.m. — Brandi M. Runyon, 26, of 113 Bonnewitz Ave., was charged with domestic violence for an incident that occurred at her residence.

April 16, 9:23 p.m. — Joseph R. Rasnick, 40, of Garrett, Indiana, was cited for possession of marijuana while at 244 W. Main St.

April 15, 12:50 a.m. — Nay Lin Kyaw, 22, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, was cited for possession of marijuana and paraphernalia, and Jose A. German, 19, also of Fort Wayne, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, as a result of a traffic stop in the 1200 block of West Main Street.

April 14, 11:52 p.m. — Joseph L. Bigham, 35, of 422 W. Main St., was cited for disorderly conduct while intoxicated while near the intersection of Harrison Street and Central Avenue.

Delphos Police

April 24, no time listed — Arthur Swartz, no age listed, of Elida, was cited for driving while under a license suspension, expired license plates and fictitious plates after he was stopped in Delphos for a registration violation.