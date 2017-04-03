SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

The Lincolnview Lancers jumped out to an early lead, then held on to defeat the Wayne Trace Raiders 6-4 in a contest that was set up just hours before the first pitch.

The game was added to the schedule around noon Saturday, then was played four hours later, after Lincolnview’s planned games at Antwerp (vs. the Archers and Delphos St. John’s) were rained out. Wayne Trace’s game against Edon was wiped out by wet weather as well.

It was the first victory of the season for Lincolnview (1-2), and the first high school victory for freshman pitcher Gavin Carter, who went four innings and allowed two runs on one hit, walked three and struck out six. The save went to Jaden Youtsey, who pitched the final three innings and allowed two runs on two hits, while striking out six.

“The bats were much better today,” Lincolnview head coach Eric Fishpaw said. “We had 11 hits, and it was good to see that.”

“The pitching performances were great. Gavin was 14-for-18 in first pitch strikes, then Jaden came in for three innings, and he was 10-for-11 in first pitch strikes. We talked about getting ahead in the counts, they did that today, and it helped us come out with a win.”

The Lancers struck for a pair of runs in the second inning, both with two outs. A ground out by Dylan Lee scored Ethan Kemler, then Carter singled home Braxton Fox.

Wayne Trace (0-3) countered with a run in the top of the third, but Lincolnview came back with two more two-out runs in the bottom of the innings. Chayten Overholt scored on a right field single by Reece Farmer, then Kemler launched a double to left field that scored Farmer and increased Lincolnview’s lead to 4-1. Farmer, Overholt and Kemler each finished with a pair of hits in the game.

The Raiders managed another run in the fourth, but Sam Myers scored on a passed ball in the bottom of the inning to increase Lincolnview’s lead to 5-2, and Jaden Youtsey scored an insurance run, as he crossed the plate in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Wayne Trace managed a pair of runs in the top of the seventh, but could draw no closer.

Lincolnview is scheduled to return to action Tuesday, at Ayersville.

Box score:

Wayne Trace 001 100 2–-4

Lincolnview 022 101 x–-6