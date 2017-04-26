As part of the Principles of Engineering course, Taylor Braun (12), Chayten Overholt (11), and Jacob Keysor(10) constructed a hydraulic powered mechanical arm from styrofoam board, tongue depressors, syringes, and other ordinary materials. The class applied concepts from chemistry (Ideal Gas Laws) and physics (Pascal’s Principle) in studying pneumatics and hydraulics. The mechanical arm can be either a pneumatic or hydraulic device. (Photo submitted.)
The Lincolnview sixth grade students participated in cleaning up the school grounds as part of their Earth Day project. (Photo submitted.)