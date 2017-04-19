SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

CONVOY — It was a game that began last week and ended Tuesday. When the dust settled, the Crestview Lady Knights held off the Lincolnview Lady Lancers 5-3 in a Northwest Conference softball game featuring two Van Wert County rivals.

The game got underway last Monday, but with Crestview leading 4-0 in the top of the third inning, play was halted due to rain. When the contest resumed yesterday, Caitlyn O’Hagan scored an insurance run for Crestview in the bottom of the fourth to make it 5-0.

Lincolnview rallied for three runs in the fifth inning, with Allison Berryman, Alena Looser and Lakin Brant each driving in runs, but the Lady Lancers could draw no closer.

“We came in knowing we were down four runs, and they (the girls) didn’t hang their heads, they just came out and hit,” Lincolnview head coach Kylie Owens said.

In addtion to Berryman, Looser and Brant, Lana Carey and Morgan Miller had hits for Lincolnview.

Crestview had seven hits in the game, including a home run by Avery McCoy and a double by Kristen Etzler. Sydney Bowen and O’Hagan each had a pair of hits.

Victoria Litchtensteiger struck out eight, and earned the win on the mound.

“We’re just thankful for the win tonight,” Crestview head coach Carl Etzler said. “It was a conference win and a rivalry game, and everyone wants to win that one.”

Crestview improved to 5-8 (2-1 NWC), while Lincolnview dropped to 3-5 (1-2 NWC).

Box score:

Lincolnview 000 030 0–-3

Crestview 400 100 0–-5