Van Wert independent sports

Wapakoneta’s Megan Fisher pitched a no-hitter, and the Lady Redskins defeated Van Wert 17-0 in Friday’s Western Buckeye League softball game at Jubilee Park.

In six innings, Fisher struck out 14 of the 21 batters she faced, while walking just three. At the plate, she went four-for-five with a double and scored four runs.

The Lady Redskins (7-1, 2-0 WBL) scored a pair of runs in the first and second innings, three more in the fourth and 10 in the sixth.

Van Wert fell to 1-2, (0-2 WBL). The Lady Cougars will play a doubleheader at Fort Recovery today.