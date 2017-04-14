SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

PAULDING – Spencer Rolsten allowed just three hits, and Luke Gerardot scored two runs to help lift the Crestview Knights to a 5-2 Northwest Conference victory over Paulding on Thursday.

Rolsten worked 5.2 innings, struck out two and walked five for the win. Tanner Crowle pitched the remainder of the game, and didn’t allow a hit or a walk, while striking out three for the save.

Locked up in a scoreless tie, the Knights (4-2, 1-0 NWC) scored four runs in the fourth. Gerardot opened the inning with a walk, and later scored on a double by Dylan Hicks. An error on a sacrifice scored Hicks and Jacob Painter for a 3-0 lead, then a two out double by Caden Hurless scored Derek Biro.

Paulding’s Cameron Doster scored on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fourth, but the Knights responded in the fifth. Rolsten walked to open the inning, stole second, then advanced to third on a passed ball, before scoring on a single by Gerardot to extend Crestview’s lead to 5-1. Geradot later scored on a two out grounder by Painter.

The game’s final run came in the bottom of the fifth, when Paulding’s (4-4, 1-1 NWC) Carson Shull scored on a sacrifice fly.

Hurless, Hicks and Gerardot accounted for all five of Crestview’s hits. Hurless finished with two doubles and an RBI, Hicks had a single and a double, and Gerardot had a single and a walk. two hits and an RBI for the Knights. Biro finished with two RBI.

Crestview is scheduled to play at Ottoville tomorrow.

Box score:

Crestview 000 420 0–-6

Paulding 000 110 0–-2