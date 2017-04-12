By Hope Wallace

Our next upcoming exhibit is the Annual High School Invitational, which will open on April 23 with a free, public party from 1–5 p.m. Free munchies, awards and an art project will celebrate young artists who go to school within a 30-mile radius of Van Wert. Plan to attend and check out the wonderful and imaginative work of our area students.

Call for Entries! For 61 years the Wassenberg Art Center has hosted the Annual June Art Exhibit and it is time to gather your work or get cracking on some new stuff! You may visit our website to download a prospectus and complete rules and information here: http://www.wassenbergartcenter.org/announcements/61st-annual-june-art-exhibit-call-for-entries, or give us a call at 419.238.6837 and we will mail you one. Email us at info@wassenbergartcenter.org to receive an electronic copy. Entries will be accepted Saturday & Sunday, May 19, 20, 21, 2017 from 1 – 5 p.m. Entry is open to all artists 18 and older. A non-refundable fee of $25 for Wassenberg Art Center members or $30 for non-members entitles the artist to submit up to three entries. $1,300 in total cash prizes will be awarded. This exhibit is provided by Van Wert Federal Savings Bank and Van Wert Manor. Free, public opening party June 10, 6–9 p.m.

We are expanding and updating our website with new features and it will be easier to use on today’s different devices! In addition we will have a special directory for Wassenberg Art Center artist members that feature a sample of their work, contact information and description. We will also have a directory for our Farm & Art Market a directory of local produce vendors! Stay tuned we are going live soon!

Art Classes:

Watercolor Techniques, an ongoing class, meetsTuesday mornings from 10 a.m. to noon. The monthly fee is $35 for members and $45 for non-members. Instructor: Pat Rayman. You will need to bring your own watercolor materials.

ArtNight: Every Thursday, 6–9 p.m. A studio night, free if you bring your own project, or pay a small fee to try our featured project. Enjoy the congenial atmosphere with other artists. A cash bar is available.

Upcoming ArtNight featured projects:

4/13: Glowing Luminary Workshop: In conjunction with Town Creek Live, plans for our interactive exhibit: Town Creek Glow is underway. Guests will be able to immerse themselves into a cool darkened gallery where the artwork glows! What makes this experience even more mystical/magical is if you help us make the luminaries and join in the exhibit! Don’t know how? Come to our workshop during ArtNight and we’ll get you started! $10 donation to offset costs includes your first house beverage. Additional cocktails available at regular WAC prices.

5/11: Watercolor fun: Pat Rayman, popular teacher and well-known artist, will guide you through the creation of your own original work of art to take home. $18 includes materials and your first glass of house wine or beer. Second glass available at the usual art center prices.

ArtReach (ages 7–11 and 12–15) Ongoing: Early May is the last time to sign up for ArtReach as the program ends when Van Wert City Schools lets out. Our Tuesday afternoon ArtReach is currently full. We still have space available in our Thursday session. Parents can drop off their youngsters after school and pick them up at 5 p.m. Students receive a snack and then get down to creating! Instructed by Diane Bendele. Cost for the program is charged monthly and is $40 for Wassenberg Art Center members and $45 for regular price during the regular school year. Supplies are provided. All holidays and cancellations will follow Van Wert City School schedules. An online registration is also available on our website. Need-based scholarships are available. Please contact the Wassenberg Art Center for more information.

We will be conducting Summer Art Camps this summer. First session is scheduled Tuesday–Friday, June 20–30. Ages 6–11 attend from 10 a.m.–noon, instructor: Ashley Balyeat and ages 11–16 attend from 1–3 p.m. with instructor: Diane Bendele. The second camp will be conducted in August with more information on all camps coming soon!

For more information on exhibits or to sign up for classes and events visit: wassenbergartcenter.org. The Wassenberg Art Center is located at 214 South Washington Street (former Van Wert Armory). We can also be reached by telephone at: 419.238.6837, email: info@wassenbergartcenter.org and our website is: wassenbergartcenter.org.