John A. Bruce, 80, of Elida, passed away on Sunday, April 23, 2017, at his residence after a battle with acute pancreatitis and pneumonia.

He was born June 3, 1936, in Texarkana, Arkansas, the son of John James and Dessie (Hilton) Bruce, who both preceded him in death. He married Velva “Tootie” Sherrick, and she survives in Elida.

Other survivors include four children, Debora Bruce of Upper Sandusky, Arthur Bruce of Bluffton, Randy (Jody) Bruce of Lima, and Jerry Bruce of Ottawa; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a brother, Carl Bruce of Texarkana, Arkansas; one sister, Margaret Shearouse of McDonough, Georgia; two sisters-in-law, Bennie Bruce and Pam Bruce; and many nieces and nephews.

Three sisters, Mazie Bruce, Sarah (Charles) Sneary, and Betty (George) Goldman; and five brothers, Joseph “Tom” Bruce, Robert D. Bruce, Michael L. Bruce, Willie Bruce, and Russell Fair, also preceded im in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 26, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, with Pastor Gary Hohman officiating. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery in Delphos.

Visitation is from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, and an hour prior to services Wednesday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: To the family for medical expenses.

