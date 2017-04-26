Van Wert independent sports

The following is a roundup of sporting events held Tuesday:

Baseball

Lancers lose at Miller City

MILLER CITY – Lincolnview was held to two hits and two runs, in Tuesday’s 10-2 non-conference loss to the Wildcats.

Miller City scored three runs in the opening inning, five more in the second, and two in the fourth inning. The Wildcats finished with 14 hits.

Both of Lincolnview’s runs came in the third inning. With the bases loaded, Ethan Kemler was hit by a pitch, scoring Sam Myers. After that, Chayten Overholt scored on an error.

Myers and Braxton Fox accounted for Lincolnview’s two hits.

The Lancers (5-11) will play at Spencerville on Thursday.

Softball

Lady Cougars go long for the win

ELIDA – Solo home runs by Lauren Moore and Kateri Steinecker helped the Lady Cougars defeat Elida 4-3.

Moore’s homer came in the first inning, and Steinecker hit hers in the fifth. Olivia Profit had a two-RBI double in the fifth inning that scored Katie Coplin and Katlyn Dickson.

All three of Elida’s runs were scored in the fifth.

On the mound, Laine Spoor pitched four innings and got the win. Steinecker pitched the remaining three innings for the save.

The Lady Cougars improved to 6-8 (3-4 Western Buckeye League).

Lady Knights win to even record

LIMA – A sixth inning grand slam by Cora Millay cemented Crestview’s 8-2 victory over Lima Central Catholic.

Millay’s big blast occurred with the game tied at two. She finished with five RBI, while Sydney Bowen went four-for-four, including two doubles, and an RBI. Avery McCoy and Hannah Binnion also drove in runs for the Lady Knights.

McCoy pitched 4.2 innings, and allowed four hits, while walking five and striking out two. Victoria Litchensteiger finished the game, and gave up no hits or walks, while striking out two.

Crestview (8-8) will play at Bath today.