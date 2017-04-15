The American Red Cross hospital program is looking for volunteers to help in a variety of areas at Van Wert County Hospital. Volunteering only takes a few hours each week and is a great way to serve others and bring a smile to someone’s face. Those interested in volunteering for the American Red Cross hospital program can call Carol Hennis at 419.203.6030 to find out how to get started. Shown above are volunteers currently serving in the American Red Cross volunteer program. (photo submitted)