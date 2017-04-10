Submitted information

Dancers Kylie Hohman, Larissa Laudick, Jessica Offerle, and Selena Witten from Kim Hohman’s DanceWorks were selected to perform the opening number at Dr. and Lisa Oz’s HealthCorps Gala. They were selected from an intense audition directed by Stepp Stewart, owner and director of Dynamite Talent, as well as the choreographer for the Dr. Oz show.

This was the 11th annual HealthCorps gala, with this year’s gala honoring Rocco DiSpirito, celebrity chef and a cookbook author. The HealthCorps mission is to raise funds to fight child obesity and expand the organizations in school health education programming. HealthCorps was founded by Dr. and Lisa Oz and they were the co-hosts of the gala. This was a black tie event, a magical evening of dining, dancing, and entertainment.

The dancers, along with their parents and studio owner/instructor Kim Hohman, traveled to New York City for this amazing opportunity and experience. The dancers attended rehearsals, learning the choreography to perform a jazz number at the event. Hohman and parents Kimberly Laudick and Jennifer Witten volunteered for the event.

“This was such an amazing experience for all of us” said studio owner Kim Hohman.

Stepp Stewart will be the emcee for Kim Hohman’s DanceWorks 21st annual recital to be held at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio on Saturday, May 20. Contact the studio for ticket information.