Helen L. Wahmhoff, 86 of Van Wert, died at 5:32 p.m. Monday, April 17, 2017, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

She was born May 15, 1930, in Van Wert County, the daughter of Ira G. and Cora E. (Handwerk) Davis, who both preceded her in death. She married Robert J. Wahmhoff, who died September 23, 1989.

Survivors include a son, Gregory (Loretta) Wahmhoff of Van Wert; three daughters, Christine (Steven) Boley, Jacqueline (Keith) Brown, and Colleen (Joseph) Zsiros, all of Van Wert; 11 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Three brothers, James Christian Davis, Richard Guy Davis, and Robert J. Davis; and six sisters, Dorothy Jean Sickmiller, Margaret Ellinger, Betty Miller, Annabelle Landrum, Marion E. Winters, and Janet Crosley, also preceded her in death.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, April 21, at Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert, with Pastor Gary Ginter officiating.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center, c/o Community Health Professionals, 1159 Westwood Drive, Van Wert, OH 45891.

