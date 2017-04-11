Helen J. Miller, 82, of Middle Point, passed away Saturday, April 8, 2017, at St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima.

She was born October 10, 1934, in Middle Point, the daughter of Clayton O. and Delta M. (Collins) Heffelfinger, who both preceded her in death. On August 29, 1953, she married Jerry L. Miller, who died October 19, 1988.

Survivors include three sons, Charles “Chuck” Miller and Ronald R. Miller, both of Middle Point, and Donald (Debbie) Miller of Colorado Springs, Colorado; a daughter, Barbara Jo Miller of Middle Point; one brother, Mike (Marilyn) Wolfcale of Middle Point; a sister, Linda (Robert Lupo) Heath of Chicago, Illinois; 16 grandchildren; and 29 great-grandchildren.

A son, Jerry L. Miller, also preceded her in death.

She was a member of Middle Point United Methodist Church, Middle Point Amvets post, and a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Unit 5803, Van Wert American Legion Post 178, Middle Point Firemen’s Auxiliary, and a past member of Grand Lake Motorcycle Club and Delphos Throttle Twisters. She truly enjoyed motorcycle racing.

Helen retired from Kennedy Manufacturing Company after 39 years of service and was owner of South Side Restaurant from 1960-1962. After retirement she worked part time at Adkins Taxes and Bookkeeping.

She enjoyed traveling with her husband. Helen was a kind, strong-hearted women that put everyone before herself. She was the rock and the matriarch of the family.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, April 14, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, with the Rev. Dave Howell officiating. Burial will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 15, at King Cemetery in rural Van Wert County.

Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Middle Point Fire Department or the American Cancer Society

Condolences may be expressed at www.harterandschier.com.