Harold Wayne Callahan Sr., 68, of Van Wert, passed away at 11:55 p.m. Friday, April 28, 2017, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

He was born February 1, 1949, in Erwin, Tennessee, the son of Arthur and Frances (Ingle) Callahan, who preceded him in death. On November 8, 1990, he married the former Fauna Ann Pangle, who survives.

Other survivors include a son, Harold Callahan Jr. of Van Wert; two brothers, Arthur (Janie) Callahan of Downey, California, and James (Heidi) Callahan of Bluff City, Tennessee; three sisters, Patricia (Gene) Grossenburg of Winner, South Dakota, Sherrie Welcher of Chickamauga, Georgia, and Juanita (Dwight) Pepper of Bonesteel, South Dakota; two stepsons, John (Heather) Fuerst and Joe (Mandi) Fuerst, both of Van Wert; a stepdaughter, Jamie (Tony Rowe) Fuerst of Van Wert; 11 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

A sister, Shirley Callahan, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 3, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert. Burial will follow at Mohr Cemetery in Hoaglin Township.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, and an hour prior to services on Wednesday at the funeral home.

