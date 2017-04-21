Van Wert independent sports

Five Western Buckeye League teams are ranked in the season’s initial Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association (OHSBCA) poll.

In Division II, Van Wert is ranked second behind Chagrin Falls, and Wapakoneta is fourth. The Redskins defeated the Cougars 6-1 last Saturday.

Celina is ranked number 11, and Defiance is number 14 in Division II, while in Division III, Ottawa-Glandorf is ranked number 22.