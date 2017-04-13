Myrna Hamrick’s Van Wert High School Class, represented by Conner Linn and Jeremy Gunsett, presented a donation check to Habitat for Humanity of Van Wert County representatives Brent Jones (president) and Cheryl Stauffer (board member). For more information on becoming a Habitat volunteer or board member, call Jones at 419.513.0200. Habitat for Humanity of Van Wert County meets the second Tuesday of each month at 5:15 p.m. at 302 Bonnewitz Ave. in Van Wert. (photo submitted)