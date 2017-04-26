Submitted information

COLUMBUS — Eric K. Germann, a member of the Lincolnview and Vantage Career Center boards of education, recently graduated from the Ohio School Boards Association Board Leadership Institute (BLI).

The institute is an intensive two-day training program designed exclusively for public school board members. Germann was one of nearly 200 Ohio school board members who participated in the professional development event.

Keynote speakers at the 16th annual institute, held April 21-22 in Columbus, were Ohio Superintendent of Public Instruction Paolo DeMaria and state Rep. Robert R. Cupp (R-Lima).

BLI also featured workshops covering a wide range of essential school board leadership topics. They included student achievement, school finance, legal and legislative issues, conflict resolution, the opioid epidemic, staff discipline and critical issues and hot topics in education.

