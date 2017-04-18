Submitted information

The Evergreen Garden Club will have its annual plant sale at Fountain Park, corner of Jefferson and Main streets, on Saturday, May 6, from 8:30 a.m. until sold out.

A large variety of perennials, vines, shrubs, trees, and bulbs, all from members’ gardens, will be available at very reasonable prices. The sale also includes garden décor, as well as some of the Christmas decorations used at the Brumback Library.

This year, the Evergreen Garden Club will have the only plant sale in Van Wert. People are urged to come early to get the best selections.