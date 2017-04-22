Van Wert independent sports

The following is a roundup of sporting events held Friday:

Softball

Lady Knights hammer Kalida

KALIDA – The Crestview Lady Knights scored 11 runs to open the game, then scored in each of the remaining four innings, en route to a 25-0 win over Kalida.

After the opening inning explosion, Crestview (6-8) scored five in the second, four in the third, three more in the fourth, then two runs in the fifth.

Kristen Etzler accounted for three hits and seven RBI, while Hannah Binnion had four hits and five RBI. Codi Miller and Hailie Chesbro each finished with three RBI.

Avery McCoy picked up her first pitching win of the season, by allowing just two Kalida hits in three innings of work. She struck out two, and walked one.

Van Wert falls to Kenton

The Lady Cougars trailed 10-0 after three innings, and lost to Kenton 15-9

The Lady Wildcats scored four runs in the second inning, and six more in the third. Van Wert scored four in the fourth, and each team scored five in the fifth inning.

Laine Spoor, Katlyn Dickson, Olivia Kline and Kateri Steinecker each had a pair of hits in the loss. One of Steinecker’s hits was a home run.

Olivia Profit and Kline each scored two runs for Van Wert.

Baseball

Knights race past Continental

CONVOY – Propelled by seven runs in the third, the Crestview Knights downed Continental 11-0 in a game shortened to five innings.

Caden Hurless had two hits, including a triple for the Knights, and he earned the pitching win, by allowing just one hit.

With the win, the Knights are 8-3.

Tennis

Cougars victorious over Kenton

The Van Wert Cougars improved to 4-4 (4-3 Western Buckeye League) with a 4-1 victory over Kenton.

At first singles, Michael Etter defeated Kyle Goodin 7-6, 6-2, and at third singles, Ryan Keber topped Brandon Feltner 6-1, 6-1.

At second singles, Kenton’s Kenji Kobayashi beat Gabe Rollins 2-6, 7-6, 6-3.

Van Wert’s first doubles team of Spencer Teman and Kannen Wannemacher defeated Alex Stephens and Landon Rush 6-1, 6-1, and at second doubles, Zane Fast and Michael Hellman downed Kenton’s Andrew Boyer and Blake Swearengin 6-4, 6-3.