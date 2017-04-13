Submitted information

The Van Wert County Foundation administers grants to qualified organizations to further the mental, moral, intellectual, or physical welfare and advancement of Van Wert County residents and other such areas, as directed by fund donors.

Grants are considered in June and December of each year. Grant applications can be found online at www.vanwertcountyfoundation.org/grants-apply.htm. Grant applications and all additional requested items must be submitted or postmarked by the close of business on Monday, May 15, to be considered eligible for a potential grant.

Mail or deliver applications and requested items to 138 E. Main St., Van Wert, OH 45891. Do not email or fax the required documents.

For more information, contact Executive Secretary Seth Baker at info@vanwertcountyfoundation.org, by phone at 419.238.1743, or by visiting the office at the above address.