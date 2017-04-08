Van Wert Elementary School held its annual Family Fun and Fitness Night Thursday evening. The Jumpin’ Jammers grades 3-5 jump rope team was the kick-off to an exciting evening. Over 300 participants experienced both art and literacy activities, while fifth grade teachers and students teamed up to create a healthy breakfast using five mystery ingredients in a cook-off. VWES prides itself in educating the whole child to provide the greatest success for students. This includes not only academics, but reading and the arts (art, music, and physical education). Studies show fit and healthy children and children involved in the arts have better academic success and develop a positive mindset. Van Wert County Hospital and Kohls provided financial support, as well as volunteers, healthy snacks, and interactive stations for the evening. (VWES photo)