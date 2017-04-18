Ellis V. Hunter, 98, of Van Wert, passed away at 1:30 a.m. Monday, April 17, 2017, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

He was born March 25, 1919, in Union Township, Van Wert County, the son of Walter Gale and Cora A. (Hunter) Hunter, who both preceded him in death. On October 5, 1940, he married the former Dorothy L. Starkey, who died January 22, 1999. He then married Leona (Carr) Hunter, who survives.

Other survivors include a daughter, Sharon (Dennis) Kless of Fort Wayne, Indiana; two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a stepson, Dennis Carr of Ohio City.

A sister, Olive Hurless; and one brother, Ivan Hunter, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 21, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Pastor W. Clark Williman officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery in Ohio City, with graveside military honors rendered by combined units of American Legion Post 178 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5803, both of Van Wert.

Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Calvary Evangelical Church in Van Wert or the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center, c/o Community Health Professionals, 1159 Westwood Drive, Van Wert, OH 45891.

