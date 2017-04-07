Free Easter Bone Hunt for dogs will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 15, at Smiley Park, sponsored by 540 Martial Arts. Following the Kids’ Egg Hunt at 10 that morning there will be a field of eggs filled with dog treats. Bring a basket to collect goodies and a camera to snap a shot of one’s dog with the Easter Bunny! Dogs 40 pounds and under will be in the first wave and dogs over 40 pounds will be immediately following. All dogs must be on a leash. Information on the Van Wert County Humane Society and Van Wert Community Dog Park will be available during this event as well. For more information, contact Sarah Robeson at 419.605.7612. (photo submitted)