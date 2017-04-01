Crime Stoppers will pay you cash for information if it will help the Van Wert Police Department solve a burglary that occurred at 410 N. Chestnut St. in Van Wert.

On March 17, between 6:50 and 9:50 p.m., someone entered the above residence. At the time of the report, it is believed nothing has been stolen; however, the house was in disarray. The reporting person advised the same thing had happened on March 14 as well.

If you have any information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 419.238.STOP (7867). You will not have to give your name or reveal your identity. If your information helps to solve this case, Crime Stoppers will pay you a cash reward up to $1,000.

Crime Stoppers also pays cash rewards for information about other felony crimes or wanted fugitives not reported on the Crime of the Week.

Remember, crime doesn’t pay, but Crime Stoppers does!