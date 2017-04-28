Van Wert independent sports

COLUMBUS GROVE – The Crestview Knights scored six runs in a big sixth inning, then tacked on two more in the seventh, to defeat the host Bulldogs 8-1 in Thursday’s Northwest Conference baseball action.

Trailing 1-0, Crestview’s Derek Biro opened the sixth with a double, and Brett Schumm went to first after he was hit by a pitch. Caden Hurless singled to score Biro, then Zechariah Simerman’s bunt scored Schumm for a 2-1 advantage. Spencer Rolsten then blasted a two-out, two-run home run to increase the lead to 4-1.

The Knights weren’t done. Luke Gerardot doubled, then scored on a subsequent double by Jacob Painter. Dylan Hicks accounted for Crestview’s final run of the inning.

Another double by Gerardot scored Hurless in the seventh inning, and Simerman crossed home plate, when Derek Stout was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

Tanner Crowle pitched 5.2 innings for Crestview, and was given credit for the win. He gave up four hits and struck out 12. Stout came on and earned the save.

Crestview improved to 10-4 (5-0 NWC).