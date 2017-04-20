Van Wert independent sports

MINSTER – Crestview scored a dozen runs, but it wasn’t enough, as the Knights lost Wednesday’s eight inning non-conference road game to Minster, 13-12.

The Wildcats won it when the batter, Jon Niemeyer was hit by a pitch while the bases were loaded in the extra inning.

Crestview (7-3) led for much the game. The Knights enjoyed a 2-0 advantage in the first inning, when a single to center field by Spencer Rolsten scored Caden Hurless and Brant Richardson.

The Knights extended the lead to 5-0 in the third, when Hurless scored on a sacrifice fly by Luke Gerardot, then Jacob Painter hit a single that plated Richardson. A single by Zechariah Simerman also scored Rolsten.

Minster (8-5) came back with four runs in the bottom of the third, including a two-RBI triple by Jack Heitbrink, but Crestview extended the lead to 7-4 in the top of the fourth, when Rolsten drove home two more runs with a single to center field.

The Knights scored four more runs in the sixth inning, but the Wildcats countered with four of their own to make it 11-8 heading into the seventh.

Richardson blasted a triple that scored Hurless in the top of the seventh, but once again, the Wildcats scored four runs that tied the game at 12 and forced an extra inning.

When all was said and done, Minster finished with 11 hits, and Wildcat batters walked 14 times.

The Knights finished with 10 hits and eight walks. Hurless scored five of Crestview’s runs, and Rolsten had four RBI.

Box score:

Crestview 203 204 10–-12

Minster 004 004 41–-13