Van Wert independent sports

Bellmont downs Crestview

CONVOY – Bellmont (IN) proved to be too much for Crestview, as the Squaws downed the Lady Knights 8-1 on Wednesday.

Crestview was held to two hits in the game, while Bellmont finished with 12. Victoria Litchensteiger struck out two batters, Avery McCoy fanned five, and Sydney Bowen drove in Crestview’s lone run.

Crestview (1-7) will play at Paulding today.

Lincolnview loses to Columbus Grove

In Wednesday’s matchup of Northwest Conference teams, the Columbus Grove Lady Bulldogs defeated the Lincolnview Lady Lancers, 7-2.

Zoe Miller had two of Lincolnview’s six hits, and scored both runs. McKenzie Davis had a double, and Trinity Brown had a triple for the Lady Lancers.

On the mound, Macala Ashbaugh had six strikeouts.

Lincolnview (0-3, 0-1 NWC) will continue conference play at home today, against Delphos Jefferson.