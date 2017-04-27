Submitted information

Van Wert County Council on Aging will be hosting its annual Senior Citizens Day on Thursday, May 11, at the Senior Center, 220 Fox Road.

The theme this year will be “Senior Stars, and the Council on Aging will recognize area seniors who actively volunteer in the community. Seniors who volunteer really make or break many charitable organizations, as without senior volunteerism, many organizations would not have the necessary people to accomplish their goals.

This year, the Council on Aging will celebrate with a dance, with Melvin Mullins providing the music and Van Wert Manor providing refreshments. Doors open at noon, with the dancing starting at 12:30 that afternoon. Recognition of Senior Stars will be at 1:30 p.m., with more dancing to follow. Everyone is invited to attend. Through private sponsorship and assistance from Van Wert Manor, there will be no fee to attend this event.

Those wanting to nominate a senior can do by filling out a nomination form and submitting it to the Council on Aging. Nomination forms can be picked up at the Council on Aging or at its website www.vwcouncilonaging.com.

For more information, call the Council on Aging at 419.238.4253. Necessary transportation can be arranged through that organization. The Council on Aging is partially funded by the United Way and the Van Wert County Foundation.