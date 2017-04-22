SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

KENTON – A three-run fifth inning by the Wildcats doomed the second-ranked Van Wert Cougars, in Friday’s 4-3 loss to Kenton.

Van Wert fell to 12-3 (2-3 Western Buckeye League), while Kenton improved to 7-6 (3-2 WBL).

Trailing 2-1 in the fifth, Kenton took advantage of two Van Wert errors, then tied the game when Trent Reicheldefer scored on a fielder’s choice. Shawn Conover’s double to right field scored Ty Carmean and Brad Donnelly to make it 4-2.

The Cougars opened the top of the seventh inning by loading the bases. James Acquaviva singled, then Jonathon Lee and Cade Chiles walked. After that, Darrius Eddins hit into a fielder’s choice, scoring Acquaviva and trimming the deficit to 4-3. The game ended, with back-to-back fly ball outs.

Van Wert led 1-0 in the first inning, when Mason Carr scored on an error by Kenton. The Wildcats tied the game in the bottom of the second, when Conover scored on an RBI single by Nathaniel Leffler.

The Cougars scored again in the fifth inning, when Jake Lautzenheiser’s single scored Lee for a 2-1 advantage.

Lawson Blackmore pitched a complete game for Van Wert, and gave up five hits, while striking out seven and walking three.