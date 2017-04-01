Submitted information

Far too many area families go without a hot meal on Easter. In an effort to change that, Cooper Farms donated more than 1,200 of its pre-cooked turkey roasts to local food banks across Paulding, Van Wert, Defiance, and Mercer counties.

Cooper Farms makes countless food donations throughout the year to different organizations, but being able to provide a meal to families in need around the holidays is something the company is more than happy to do.

“We are extremely proud to be able to provide this donation and feed as many families in the area as possible,” said Chief Operating Officer Gary Cooper.” Being able to sit down and enjoy a hot meal with your family at Easter can bring so much joy and we’re happy to be able to make that happen.”

Nearly 300 cases containing approximately 5,000 pounds of turkey are being distributed. Protein is the most sought after donation item food banks seek.

Pastor Tim Clutter, executive director of CALL Food Pantry in Celina, is grateful for this donation and the benefits it will have for both the food pantry and the families that utilize it.

“Meat is always a much-needed commodity and it’s very expensive,” Clutter said. “Therefore, the donation from Cooper Farms is always a huge blessing to us and to all of our clients that go through CALL Ministries.”

CALL Food Pantry is just one of the several food pantries receiving turkey roast donations, but Clutter addressed his appreciation for all Cooper Farms does for them throughout the year.

“Last year, Cooper Farms donated just over 32,000 pounds of meat to us,” he said. “We serve over 800 families every month so it goes such a long way in helping all those in need.”